McARTHUR — Jerry M. Fee, 78, of McArthur, passed away Sunday, June 7, at his residence. He was born January 15, 1942, in Vinton County, Ohio, son of the late Marvin G. and Edith Harper Fee. Jerry was married for 59 years to Mary Dutcher Fee, who survives.
He was a retired former Vinton County Commissioner, serving 4 terms while in office. Jerry formerly worked for the B&O Railroad for 16 years, owned and operated Jerry’s Restaurant for over 10 years and was a former Richland Township Trustee, serving several terms. He was a member of the Vinton County Democratic Central Committee, a 48-year member of the Delta Lodge #207 F&AM in McArthur, the Aladdin Temple Shrine, a 32 Degree Mason, a Clan 8 Hillbilly Shriner, and the McArthur Eagles. Jerry loved playing horseshoes and cornhole and coaching little league baseball, softball, and basketball. He was an avid hunter who loved country music and euchre and adored spending time with his loving family.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Jeff Fee of McArthur and Shawn (Carrie) Fee of McArthur; daughters, Terri (Bret) Sowers of McArthur, Kelly (Mike) Jones of McArthur and Julie (Jennifer Harrison) Fee of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Mike and Christopher Fee, Hayley Sowers, Gage (Lesley) Sowers, Tanner Sowers, Jeremiah, Emily and Keegan Jones, Kendall and Caden Fee and Lexi and Mia Norris; great grandchildren, Dakota Fee, Vance and Maren Sowers; brother, Ben Fee of McArthur and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Scott and Mike Fee; sister, Joe Anna Fee and daughter-in-law, Judy Fee.
Friends called at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Tuesday, June 9 from 4-8 p.m., where a Masonic service as held at 7:30 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Jerry Fee to Adena Friends of Hospice Fund, Adena Health Foundation, 9 South Paint St., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
