Jerry L. Toops, 79 of Zaleski, passed away on November 12, 2020, at Adena

Hospital in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Born August 13, 1941 in Mount Sterling, Ohio, he was the son of the late

Frederick Orla and Elizabeth Ann (Carter) Toops. Jerry worked for Austin Powder

Company for 17 years. After leaving Austin Powder, Jerry and his

wife owned and operated the Zaleski General Store for 21 years.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years Letha (Webb) Toops,

his daughter Lynn Herrold of Zaleski, sons Charles "Chuck" Stutler

of Zaleski, and Eddie Toops of Florida. His twin brother Larry (Wanda)

Toops of Union Furnance, two sisters Joanne (Bill) Webb of Logan,

and Pamela (Steve) Venters of Delaware. 9 grandchildren Jerricka,

Derek, Cierra, Jody, Cody, Trint, Coen, Dustin, and Taylor.

8 great-grandkids Autumn, Kaylee, Bentley, Ben, Ayden, Paisley, and

Bella, great-great-grandbabies Lainey, and Grayson.

Besides his parents Jerry is preceded in death by his sons, Jeffery,

Jerry Jr. and Frederick Toops, 3 sisters Maridel and Melinda Toops and

Susan Givivlianni; 4 brothers Nick, Francis, John. and Russell Toops;

special nephew and niece Larry and Katria Toops, and a great grandson

Carter Stutler.

As per his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be observed.

Arrangements were by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.

you may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Toops as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments