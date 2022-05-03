New Plymouth - Jerry Lee Pittman, Sr., age 79, of New Plymouth, Ohio, passed away April 28, 2022, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens, Ohio.
Jerry was born August 27, 1942 in Vinton County, Ohio to Henry Edward Pittman and Thelma Lucille . He was a graduate of Mc Arthur High School; a US Army Veteran; worked for over 40 years at True Value Hardware; was a Swan Township Trustee for over 30 years; and a farmer since the age of 17.
Surviving are his son, Jerry (Cassandra) Pittman, Jr.; step-son, Chad; grandchildren, Summer and Wynter; nieces and nephews, Kim, Lee, Michelle, Ben, Thalia, Charles, Josh, Aaron, Debbie and Steve, and many others; sister, Norma Jean; and special friend, Laura.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; Jerry Jr's mother, Debbie; and siblings, Virginia, Doris Ann, Alice, Herald, Frank and infant sister, Clara Belle.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery, New Plymouth, Ohio, where Military Graveside services will be held by Vinton County VFW.
Calling hours will be observed from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Saturday April 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Jerry Pittman, Sr.
