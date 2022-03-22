Golden, Mississippi - John Mark Bakies passed away on March 13, 2022 at his residence in Golden, Mississippi. He was born in Sycamore, Ohio on May 17, 1951 to Francis and Dana Bakies. John attended Vinton County High School in McArthur, OH, joined the U.S. Army in 1969, and attended Tennessee Temple Baptist University in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was a welder and machinist for nearly 50 years, loved to play the guitar and write songs, and always had a joke or story to tell.
John is survived by his children Valerie Lile (Ken), Dana Goldenson, Micah Bakies, and Kheritha Shivers; grandchildren Alex and Patrick Smith, Hannah Rose Goldenson, Dawson Bakies, and Aiden Shivers; great-grandson Warren Bakies; siblings Frances 'Fanny' Walton (David), Frederick Bakies (Debbie), Carol Walton, Juanita Schettler (John), Thomas Bakies (Carolyn), Edith 'Bunny' Bakies-Joseph, and Tanya Woodrum (Richard); as well as 20 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Valerie and Susan; and by his first wife Rosanne (Acord). He will be laid to rest with Rosanne at Elk Cemetery in McArthur, Ohio. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in Ohio on Saturday, May 14. John Bakies
