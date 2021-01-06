John T. Jarvis, age 86, of Jackson, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2021, at Four Winds Community due to the coronavirus (COVID). He was born July 23, 1934 in McArthur, Ohio to the late George Alfred and Laura (Wortman) Jarvis. John was a 1952 graduate of McArthur High School.
At the tender age of six years old, John knew he wanted to be a farmer and raise cattle. This is a dream he pursued for 60 years, showing an award-winning herd of registered Jerseys at many national, county and state shows under his father’s Maple Spring Jersey Farm and later his Vega Jersey Farm. John retired from building pole and steel structures and his hobby was research of Masonic history.
He spent more than 60 years in Vinton County, and later moved to Gallia County where he resided for more than 20 years. John was a member of Delta Lodge #207 F&AM; McArthur Chapter #102 RAM; Trowel Council #71 Royal and Select Masons; Jackson Commandery #53 Knights Templar; Sereno Chapter #128, Order of the Eastern Star; Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus; Aladdin Temple Shrine Club, Ancient Arabic Order of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine; Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, Hocking Valley White Shrine #51 and Taberah Shrine Club.
For more than 50 years, John served with distinction all the Masonic Orders of the Free and Accepted Masons and was recognized with many honors including the Knight of the York Cross of Honour. John was honorably discharged in 1956 from the United States Army as a SP3, and was a lifetime member of the American Jersey Cattle Club. He was a 4-H alumnus and served 20+ years as a 4-H advisor in Vinton County. John was one of the original five Vinton County residents who started the Vinton County Junior Fair.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalie (Bostic) Jarvis. John was blessed with and is survived by five beautiful children: Donna Lynn Jarvis (Chris) Miller of Alexandria, VA., Earl Thomas (Pam) Jarvis of Ray, Janell Lucille (Dan) Thompson of McArthur, Kenneth Alfred (Linda) Jarvis of Jackson and Ruth Laureen Jarvis (Dale Graves, finance) of McArthur. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Ross (Debbie) Miller, Adam (Scarlet) Jarvis, Danielle (Tom) Ramage, Hannah Thompson, Chad (Lauren) Cordial and Rachael (Josh) Brewer, and 12 great-grandchildren: Katie, Ryan and Julie Miller, Ella, Sadie and Meredith Jarvis, Isaac, Clara and Lucas Ramage, Skylar and Chase Cordial, and Anderson Kace Brewer. Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Rose Ann (Jarvis) Bobo; as well as many nieces, nephews and “adopted” children who considered him dad, all of whom he held dear to his heart.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Glenna Eileen (Miller) Jarvis, two grandchildren born into Heaven; brothers, Charles Robert, George Francis, Emmett Clyde, John William and William Lawrence; sisters, Cora Elizabeth Turner and Faye Lucille Alexander; and nephew, Harry Dale Turner.
The family would like to extend their tremendous gratitude and appreciation for wonderful, gentle care, kindness, and grace provided by Four Winds Community and their incredible staff in the care of John.
An open Masonic service and private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Vinton County 4-H Council. Checks can be made to Vinton County 4-H Council, PO Box 42 McArthur, OH 45651 or giveto.osu.edu. Click “Give Today” then in the Search tab enter “607486” to direct your donation to Vinton County. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston.
