Joseph Allman

McArthur - Joseph B. Allman, 61, of McArthur, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Adena Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Joe was born May 20, 1960, in Gallipolis, Ohio, son of the late Floyd Allman and Doris Bobo Allman Adelmann.
Joe was the co-owner and operator of Defiance Trucking. Having logged millions of miles in his 40-year career, he took great pride in his accident-free record. He loved his family and his pets and was heartbroken when he lost his beloved English Bulldog, "Tasha."
Joe is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 32 years, Linda, and daughter, Alicia Rae (Eli Allen), stepfather, Andrew Adelmann Jr.; sister, Betsy (Charles) Stevenson; stepsister, Susan (Jerry) Kelly; stepbrother, John (Marisol) Adelmann; cousin, Joy (Greg) Eustler; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ron and Mary Hayes, Brad and Brenda Graham and Rick and Cathy Hayes, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Boyd and Sybil Bobo; paternal grandparents, Elmer and Carrie Allman; step grandparents, Andrew and Bertine Adelmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Mary Alice Hayes and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James E. and Mary F. Hayes.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Joe Allman to your local animal shelter.
