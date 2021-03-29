Julia Ann Casserly, 82, of Hamden, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at her residence. She was born January 1, 1939, in Athens County, daughter of the late Vance and Mary Helene Jones McKibben. Julia was married for 52 years to the late James J. “Jim” Casserly.
She retired from The Ohio State University Medical Center Dodd Hall as a registered nurse, was a member of the Ohio Nurses Association, the National Nurses Association and was a member of Hamden United Methodist Church. Julia loved being outdoors where she would go hiking and enjoyed being in nature. She was an amazing wife, mother and adored her beloved grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Sean (Donna) Casserly of Shorewood, Illinois; daughter, Megan (Chris) Karr of Wellston; grandchildren Trevor (Krista) Casserly, Alexandria Casserly, Reagan Casserly, Aiden Graham, Ella Graham, Kamryn Karr and Reece Karr; sisters-in-law, Judy Casserly and Donna Casserly; aunt, Joan Webster; dear friend, Judy Dotter of Upper Arlington; special friends, Phyllis Campbell, Cathy Herring, Mary Powell, Jacqui Howell, and Debra Sims and many beloved cousins.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, April 2, 2021, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Roger Hauck officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Julia Ann Casserly to Joni and Friends, Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina, 28607.
