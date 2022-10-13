Junie Oney

McArthur - Junie Fae Oney, 78, of McArthur, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born September 4, 1944, in Hollybush, Kentucky, daughter of the late Virgil and Delia "Dellie" Johnson Caudill. Junie was married for 59 years to Donald Oney, who survives.
She regularly attended Stockdale United Christian Church in Stockdale and Cornelius Chapel Church in Creola. Junie was passionate about her family and was well loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed quilting, cooking and thrifting with her sisters.
Junie is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Adam (Angela) Oney of McArthur and Michael Duane Oney of Carrollton, Texas; grandchildren, Lauren (Tyler) Hern, Nicholas Oney, Jeremy (Barbara) Denney, Brittany (Jeff Hall) Craig and Courtney (Josh) Hendrix; great grandchildren, Atreyu, Auryn, Cooper and Theo; brothers, Corbett Caudill, Dee (Christine) Caudill, Harold Caudill and Robert "Bo" Caudill; sisters, Mary Bentley, Ella Rowland, Ruby (David) Booth and Elberta (Wayne) Stewart and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Afton, Arvin, Coshel, Denver and Jimmie Caudill.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, Ohio 45651, with Pastor Jarred Grooms and Rev. Jerry Griffith Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.