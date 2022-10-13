Junie Oney

McArthur - Junie Fae Oney, 78, of McArthur, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born September 4, 1944, in Hollybush, Kentucky, daughter of the late Virgil and Delia "Dellie" Johnson Caudill. Junie was married for 59 years to Donald Oney, who survives.

To plant a tree in memory of Junie Oney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments