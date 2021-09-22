Keith Waters

Lillian - On Sept. 6, 2021, Keith Douglas Waters passed away at his home in Lillian, AL, surrounded by family. He was born November 24, 1945, in Hamden, Ohio, to the late Harvey and Dorothy Waters.
Keith proudly served his country for 22 years in the United States Navy. He retired in 1986 as a Senior Chief. Keith was a 32 Degree Master Mason at the Escambia Lodge #15 and a member of the Hadji Shriners Temple.
Keith was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith Frazee Waters; brother, William Waters; and stepson, Martin Stephens. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Waters, Lillian, AL; daughter, Dr. Shannon (Richard) Waters Hwang, Mobile, AL; son, Dr. Darren (Tiffany) Waters, Mobile, AL; stepdaughter, Fielding (Collin) Ryder, Pensacola, FL; and sister, Gladys Patton, Hamden, Ohio. He was a proud Papaw to Megan and Emma Hwang, Mobile, AL; Tori and Ty Waters, Mobile, AL; and Ethan and Henry Stephens, Pensacola, FL.
The Ohio State Buckeyes were his passion. His greatest joy was in giving to others. He first played Santa when he was 16 and played for nearly 50 years. He touched hundreds of children's hearts from Mobile to Tallahassee. He even opened his home for families to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. He truly had a servant's heart.
Keith will be buried Thursday, Sept. 16, at Barrancas National Cemetery, with full military honors. There will be no visitation prior to his service. Procession will form at Faith Chapel Funeral Home, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, at 12 p.m. and will leave promptly at 12:30 for Barrancas. In order to enter the Main Gate without a Military ID, you must be a part of the procession. Due to Covid, we ask all attendees to wear masks.
Pallbearers are Darren Waters, Richard Hwang, Collin Ryder, Ty Waters, Ethan Stephens, and Henry Stephens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com. Keith Waters
