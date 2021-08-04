Kenneth Bishop

Medina - Wadsworth
Kenneth H. "Ken" Bishop, 91, of Wadsworth, died Thursday, July 22, 2021 at The Inn at Coal Ridge in Wadsworth following a period of declining health.
He was born January 22, 1930 in Dundas, Ohio to the late Charles and Edna (Gastin) Bishop and lived most of his life in the Medina County area.
Ken proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he drove truck for Consolidated Freightways for many years before retiring in 1992.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; Cleveland Indians Baseball, talking about semi-trucks, touring Southern Ohio, hunting, dogs and being a good friend.
Surviving are sons, Gary (Mary) Bishop of Norton, Dan (Debbie) Bishop of Florida and Larry (Donna) Bishop of Rittman; daughters, Elaine (Kent) Morrison of Butler and Barb (Dave) Scheufler of Medina; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; and brothers, Glen Bishop of Mansfield and Jack (Shareene) Bishop of South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Bishop; parents; son, Ronald K. Bishop; sister, Elizabeth Fenton; brother, William Bishop; and good friend, Ralph (former resident of Coal Ridge).
Graveside services will be held at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Don E. Bolich officiating.
Friends may call on Thursday between 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman. Departure for the cemetery will be promptly at 12:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, p.o. box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, p.o. box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.
