Kenneth LeRoy Loper, 93, of Columbus, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at his niece’s residence in McArthur. He was born Dec. 30, 1927, in Dundas, Ohio, son of the late Theodore R. And Viola Perry Loper. Ken was married to the late Mary Charlotte Waters Loper.
He retired from Commercial Motor Freight in Columbus and was a WWII United States Navy Veteran, where he served in Hawaii for two years in Communications. Ken graduated from Zaleski High School in 1945, was a life member of the Scioto Trail VFW #2505 in Lockbourne and was a member of the American Legion Post #144 in Columbus.
He is survived by his nieces, Gloria Fee, Rita Schowengerdt King, Sandra Ott, Kathryn Gropp, Mary West, Debbie Bohner and Ruth Alice Musick; nephews, Rick Herrold and Robert Loper; many great nieces and nephews and his buddies, Chance and Maggie.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ken was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen Herrold and brother, Robert and John Loper.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with Rev. Dr. Walt Goble officiating. Military graveside services will be conducted by the McArthur VFW Post #5299.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Kenneth Loper to Heartland Hospice at www.heartlandhospicefund.org or the charity of your choice.
