Kevin Scott Dutcher, age 50, of Hamden, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home. He was born December 7, 1969 in Nelsonville, Ohio to William A. Dutcher and Linda D. Jividen Dutcher. Kevin was a 1989 graduate of Vinton County High School. He was a truck driver who was a former employee of Seitz Trucking. Kevin was a volunteer fireman for the Hamden Fire Department and a member of the Hamden Firefighters Association.He enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching NASCAR and The Ohio State Buckeyes, and he loved having family time, especially on the beach in Florida.
Kevin is survived by his mother and step-father, Linda and Ed Maerker of Hamden; son and daughter-in-law, William "Bub" and Haley Dutcher of Allensville; former wife, Misty Dutcher of Hamden; sister-in-law, Rhonda Dutcher of Hamden; step-sister, Deidra Peterson (Matt) of Jackson; step-brother, Josh Maerker (Kayla) of Hamden; niece and nephews, Elisabeth, Tyler and Nic Dutcher, all of Hamden; step-nephews, Alec, Payton, Trase and Gideon, all of Jackson; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including his fellow firefighters whom he dearly loved. Kevin was preceded in death by his father, William "Bub" Dutcher; sister and brother-in-law, Michelle and Gary Miller; brother, Mike Dutcher; and grandparents, Maggie Waldron and Bill and Mildred Dutcher. Calling hours will be Friday, November 20, 2020, from 5 to 8 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston.
Fireman's service will be held at 8 P.M. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Pastor Austin Ankrom officiating. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Hamden Cemetery.
For those who choose to attend the services, facial coverings are required inside the building along with the practice of social distancing. For those who cannot attend, Kevin's funeral service will be live streamed on the McWilliams Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1 P.M. on Saturday. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.