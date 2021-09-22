Wilkesville - Larry E. Wright, 74, Radcliff, passed away Sept. 3, 2021, at OSU Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.
Born Sept. 29, 1946, in Radcliff, he was the son of the late Ohmer and Etta Bacus Wright. He was a retired welder for AEP Power Plant, and a member of Orphans & Friend Masconic Lodge #275 F&AM, Wilkesville, Ohio.
He is survived by a son Brent (Misty) Wright, granddaughters Brooke and Lauren; brothers Jim and John Wright, and sister Vaun Catee.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Baird Wright in 2014, and several brothers and sisters.
Services were private, burial was in Radcliff Cemetery. Arrangements were by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Larry Wright
