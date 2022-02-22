Lonnie Grigsby

McArthur - Lonnie C. Grigsby, 69, McArthur, passed away Saturday February 12, 2022, at Adena Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.

Born July 16, 1952, in Cincinnati, he was the son of the late James and Mary Grigsby. He was an U.S. Air Force Veteran and a truck driver for Austin Powder Company.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Grigsby, children Niki Grigsby, Lori Grigsby,

Amber (Bobby) McDonald, Missy (Todd) Hitchens, Bobbie Jo (Bub)

Smith, and William "Rusty" Bloomfield; grandchildren Brandon (Nicole) Grigsby, Mackenzie Grigsby, J.P. Jamison, Kylie Smith, Hayden Bloomfield, Jazzy Bloomfield; great-granddaughter Isla Grigsby; siblings David (Teresa) Grigsby, Alesa Tolley, Bruce (Paula) Grigsby, Lavonda (Marvin) Lawrence, Kay (Opie) Tripplett, and Tracy Grigsby; several nieces and nephews, his dog Tigger; Very Special Friends Pat Lawson, Jan Seel and Paul Jones.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Vaughn Grigsby and a brother-in-law, Randy Tolley.

Services will be Friday, Feb.18, at 2:00 P.M. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Rev. Randy Tolley officiating. Visitation is Thursday Feb. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow services. Lonnie Grigsby

