Logan - Martha Belle Doss, 90, of Logan, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, at Embassy Healthcare of Logan. She was born Jan. 23, 1931, in McArthur, OH, daughter of the late Francis Marion West Sr. and Theresa Faye Collins West. Martha was the widow of the late Robert Doss.
She was a member of the McArthur Eagles AERIE #2279.
Martha is survived by her son, Christopher Lee Cram of McArthur.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Francis Marion West Jr. and sisters, Beverly Sue Lemley and Linda Gail West.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, May 17, 2021, in Radcliff Cemetery, Radcliff, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. No visitation will be observed.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
www.cardaras.com
