McARTHUR — Martha Jane Perry, 79, of McArthur, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 7, 1941 in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late Oather and Eleanor (Baker) Waldron. She married Ronald Perry on Aug. 17, 1957 and they enjoyed 49 years of marriage.
Martha was a lifelong homemaker and pastor’s wife who raised six children. She loved singing, reading her Bible, working puzzles, sitting on her front porch swing, and going to church. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her loving family: sons, Mark (Cara Dawne) Perry, Greg (Laura) Perry, and Daniel Perry; daughter, Brenda Perry; 12 grandchildren numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnny, Donny, and George; sisters, Phyllis and Reha; special friend, Leona Schaefer; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ronald Perry in July 2006, sons, Ronnie Perry and Marshall Wayne Perry; grandson, Ryan; son-in-law, Jesse; and brothers, Arville, Joe, and Darrell.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, from 6-8 p.m.
A funeral service celebrating Martha’s life will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Putnam Chapel Church, McArthur, with Pastor John Starr officiating. Burial will follow beside her beloved husband in Bowen Cemetery.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family or to view Martha’s online video tribute.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Perry Family.
