McArthur - Mary Ann Marteney, 73, of McArthur, passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at her home. She was born on Dec. 14, 1947, in Vinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Earl and Garnet (Garrett) Betts. Mary Ann attended the Allensville Church of Christ in Christian Union and enjoyed many activities there with her church family and friends. She was a wonderful cook, and many people enjoyed her delicious meals, especially her chicken noodles and pecan pie. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving family: brothers, Ronnie (Bonnie) Betts and Randy (Donna) Betts; stepsons, Jason Marteney and David Marteney; stepdaughter, Katrina Marteney; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Vearl Marteney; daughter, Tracey Liller; brother, Merle Betts; sister, Ethel Bailey; and sister-in-law, Marletta Betts.
A funeral service celebrating Mary Ann's life will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston. Burial will follow in Garrett Cemetery, McArthur.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary Ann's name may be made to: Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses of Adena Hospice as well as other caretakers for the loving care provided to Mary Ann in her last weeks.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family or to view Mary Ann's online video tribute.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for Mary Ann and her family. Mary Ann Marteney
