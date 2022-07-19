Ray - Mary Ellen Woltz, 73, of Ray, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. She was born on December 15, 1948, in Vinton County, the daughter of the late Burman Stewart and Virginia (Waldren) McClaskey. She was married to James Woltz who survives.
Mary was a bus driver for Vinton County Local Schools.She loved her job and loved all of the kids.
In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her son, Robert Sowers of Allensville; daughter, Samantha (Troy Dayton) Conger of Allensville; grandchildren, Lacey Sowers, Joey Sowers, Jake Sowers, Jacob Conger, and Logan Conger; great grandchildren, Chase and Jaiden; and brothers, Tommy (Sandi) Stewart and Joe Stewart.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her step-mother, Jean Stewart; step-father, Frank McClaskey; brother, Burman Junior Stewart and sisters, Carol Worrix, Patty Elkins, and Cheryl Roddenberry.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Danny Minton officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may visit from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mary to Shepherd's House, P.O. Box 550, McArthur, Ohio 45651.
