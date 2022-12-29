Marylou Betts

McArthur - Marylou McCain Betts, 85, of McArthur, formerly of Circleville, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Maple Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in McArthur. She was born on November 23, 1937, in Circleville, Ohio and was the daughter of James T. "Nubbin" McCain and Lois Laverne Robison. Lou attended Circleville public schools.
In 1955, she married Albert Betts and they resided in Circleville. Her work history involved a variety of jobs including the Circleville Canning Factory, Orient State Institute, and Lincoln Molded Plastics. However, her best career was that of wife, mother, and grandmother.
Marylou enjoyed family get togethers. She loved to talk and never met a stranger. She knew everybody's relatives and family history. One of her greatest joys was that so many people called her "Mom" or "Grandma" whether they were related or not.
Albert and Marylou loved flea markets and the Johnstown Traders' Day. She enjoyed looking for bargains and buying things for others. Marylou was infatuated with Elvis Presley! Her collection of Elvis memorabilia included many items and was not limited to any specific item - anything Elvis! She also had an extensive collection of video cassettes and recordings of radio music.
After he retired from GE, Albert and Marylou moved to McArthur. At first Marylou was not happy being away from her mother, but she soon realized Circleville was not that far away.
She is survived by her two sons Tony Betts (Vicki), Kaplan, Louisiana and Timy Betts, McArthur, Ohio. Five grandchildren Marcus Betts (Destiny) Tomball, Texas; Melissa Betts Weeks (Jon), Lafayette, Louisiana; Alisha Hale (Arthur) London, Ohio; Brent Betts, Circleville, Ohio; and Sara Beth Betts, McArthur, Ohio; a sister Rosanne Walker, Kingston, Ohio; two brothers, Bob McCain (Sandy), Circleville, Ohio; and Jim McCain (Peggy), Texas; a sister-in-law, Jane Hunter, McArthur, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, Lester Betts (Helen), Lucasville, Ohio. She was also proud of her nine great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert Betts; a sister Suzanne Jackson, a brother, Gene McCain and daughter-in-law, Loretta Parker.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., December 29, 2022, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Danny Minton officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of your choice.
