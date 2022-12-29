Marylou Betts

McArthur - Marylou McCain Betts, 85, of McArthur, formerly of Circleville, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Maple Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation in McArthur. She was born on November 23, 1937, in Circleville, Ohio and was the daughter of James T. "Nubbin" McCain and Lois Laverne Robison. Lou attended Circleville public schools.

