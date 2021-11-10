Maynard LeMay

Albany - Maynard O. "Babe" LeMay, 83, Albany, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his residence.

Born February 2, 1938, in Albany, he was the son of the late James Lawrence and Laura May Burchnell LeMay. He was an equipment operator for McKee Paving, and his lifetime job was Mayor of LeMay Holler.

He is survived by children Peggy (David) Brown, Gary LeMay both of Albany, and Melissa (Scott) Schamehorn of Ashville, Ohio; 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Barber LeMay; sons, Stephen, Tony, and Jeffery; 14 siblings, and 3 grandsons.

Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Rood officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a..m. to 1 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.

You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com

