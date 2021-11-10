Albany - Maynard O. "Babe" LeMay, 83, of Albany, passed away Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021,
at his residence.
Born Feb. 2, 1938, in Albany, he was the son of the late James Lawrence
and Laura May Burchnell LeMay. He was an equipment operator for McKee Paving,
and his life time job was Mayor of LeMay Holler.
He is survived by children Peggy (David) Brown, Gary LeMay both of Albany,
and Melissa (Scott) Schamehorn of Ashville, Ohio; 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grand
children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Barber LeMay,
sons Stephen, Tony, and Jeffery; 14 siblings, and 3 grandsons.
Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor
Mark Rood officiating. Visitation will be Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services.
Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Maynard LeMay
