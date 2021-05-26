South Bloomingville - Melvin Carpenter, 84, of South Bloomingville passed away on May 22, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1936 in Vinton County to Walter and Ermel (Amerine) Carpenter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Gerald Carpenter. Melvin was a farmer and a member of Colerain UMC. He retired from maintenance at the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office. Melvin is survived by his wife Jo Ann (Thompson) Carpenter, children Julia Sharp (David), Karen McClaskey (Terry), grandchildren Kellie (Bob) Delong, Clayton (Denise Van Gundy) Sharp, Nicholas (Mariah) Covell, Mandy (Tony) Tallerico, Sarah (Joshua) Shaw, Kimberly (Eric) Holbrook, 11 great grandchildren and by sister Viola Beatty. Private graveside services will be held for the family in Otterbein Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 or the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Melvin Carpenter
