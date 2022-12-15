Melvin R. Nickell

McArthur - Melvin Russell Nickell, 79, of McArthur, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. He was born October 12, 1943, in Vinton County, Ohio, son of the late Robert Henry Nickell and Ruth Irene Craig Nickell. Melvin was drafted to the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He proudly served his country as a Specialist 4. He later went on to work for Fishel Company where he retired after 38 years of service. Melvin loved to travel. Some of his favorite places were the beach and Tennessee. His employment with Fishel allowed his family to move around the country for many years taking in the beautiful sights of America. He was an extremely hard worker who enjoyed flea markets, thrift shops, and wood working. Most of all, however, he loved spending time with his family, especially his wife, children, and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Brown Nickell; a son, Joey (Michelle) Nickell; daughters, Melissa (Steve) Hammond, and Tammy (Curtis) Russ; 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother, David (Jeni) Nickell; two sisters, Judy (Phil) Long, and Marty (Fred) Kruger; an uncle, Joe Pattison; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Melvin was preceded in death by his brother, Henry Nickell; and his beloved pets, Chloe, and Aries.
A memorial gathering, celebrating Melvin's life will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the McArthur Fireman's Hall, with Pastor Chris Wallis officiating. Full Military honors will be performed by the McArthur VFW Post 5299.
The family wishes to thank the staff of ProMedica Hospice for the tender love and care they provided to Melvin and other family members during his last days. The kindness and attention provided will never be forgotten.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to have been entrusted with the arrangements for Melvin and to care for his family during this most difficult time.
