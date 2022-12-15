Melvin R. Nickell

McArthur - Melvin Russell Nickell, 79, of McArthur, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at his home. He was born October 12, 1943, in Vinton County, Ohio, son of the late Robert Henry Nickell and Ruth Irene Craig Nickell. Melvin was drafted to the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He proudly served his country as a Specialist 4. He later went on to work for Fishel Company where he retired after 38 years of service. Melvin loved to travel. Some of his favorite places were the beach and Tennessee. His employment with Fishel allowed his family to move around the country for many years taking in the beautiful sights of America. He was an extremely hard worker who enjoyed flea markets, thrift shops, and wood working. Most of all, however, he loved spending time with his family, especially his wife, children, and grandchildren.

