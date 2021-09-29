New Plymouth - Michael Shawn Huntley, 49, of New Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his home. He was born Oct., 15, 1971, in Logan, Ohio, son of Lee Parfitt Huntley Daft and the late Hollis Otho Huntley, Jr.
Michael had a passion for fast cars, motorcycles and racing them without fear. He had a heart of gold and was never one to complain no matter what his situation was. He was a former truck driver with Huntley Trucking in New Plymouth.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Lexus Huntley of New Plymouth; granddaughter, Avah Marie Huntley Knox; sisters, Debi Huntley Robson of New Plymouth and Cindy (Kent) Maxwell of New Plymouth; brother, Steven (Jetti) Huntley of New Plymouth; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Edith and Otho Huntley.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Michael Huntley
