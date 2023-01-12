Michael Reid

Dundas - Michael William Reid, 62, of Dundas, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, surrounded by those who love him. He was born October 29, 1960, in Chillicothe, Ohio. Michael was married to Sherry Connors Reid, who survives.

