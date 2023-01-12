Michael Reid

Dundas - Michael William Reid, 62, of Dundas, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe, surrounded by those who love him. He was born October 29, 1960, in Chillicothe, Ohio. Michael was married to Sherry Connors Reid, who survives.
Michael's grandchildren and family were the most important thing in his life. He was a truck driver who enjoyed singing, music, motorcycles, traveling and drag racing. He formerly drove the bus for the band, Foghat.
Michael is survived by his daughters, Janie (Matthew) Graham of McArthur, Amy (Cory) Caudill of Dundas, Beverly Reid of Dundas and Krista Reid of Dayton; grandchildren, Cassidy, Bryson, Dawson, Maddie, Miley, Corbett and Haleigh; brothers, Chuck (Char) Reid of Londonderry and Ron Reid of Beavercreek; sisters, Debbie Bell of California and Cindy Reid of Illinois and brother-in-law, Joe Melcher.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly McDonald and Tom and Esther Reid; brother, Matt Reid and sister, Sandy Melcher.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
