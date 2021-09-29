West Layayette, Indiana - Molly Kathleen DePue, 30, of West Lafayette, Indiana, formerly of Hamden, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Costa Rica. She was born June 17, 1991, in Gallipolis, Ohio, daughter of Roy A. and Sharon Bowen DePue, of Hamden.

She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Lafayette, Indiana and worked as the Safe Quality Food Compliance and Audit Coordinator at Indiana Packers, in Delphi, Indiana. Molly graduated from Vinton County High School as Valedictorian and she graduated Magna Cum Laude from The Ohio State University in Animal Sciences. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with her master's degree from Oklahoma State University in International Agriculture. She maintained the following certifications: SQF Practitioner, HACCP, Pork Quality Assurance Plus Advisor, Transport Quality Assurance and was PAACO Certified.

Molly was an accomplished musician, aspiring writer and artist and loved to travel the world.

In addition her to parents, Molly is survived by her brother, Michael Roy DePue of Hamden; boyfriend, James Blanco of West Lafayette, Indiana; uncle, William V. DePue Jr., of Hamden and aunt, Sandy and Larry Oney of The Plains, Ohio and numerous cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William V. and Gertrude DePue Sr. and maternal grandparents, Woodrow and Hazel Bowen.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Bowen Cemetery, Vinton County, with Rev. Paul E. Daggett officiating. No visitation will be held.

Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Molly DePue to the charity of your choice.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com

Molly DePue

To plant a tree in memory of Molly DePue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments