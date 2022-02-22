Newark - Nancy L. George, 88, of Newark, formerly of McArthur, passed away at her home, Randall Residence in Newark, Ohio, on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. She was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Circleville, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Allen and Hazel Amy (Dewey) Easter. Nancy was the widow of the late James M. George.
Nancy loved working with children, which she was able to do every day of her 37 years with Vinton County Local Schools, first as a reading aide and then secretary. Her greatest joy was her family. Nancy loved all of her family deeply and cherished the time they spent together, especially at family gatherings.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Marla (Joe) Barnaba of Granville and Lisa (Matt) Queen of McArthur; step-daughter, Joy Dye; grandchildren, Kyle (Hannah) Barnaba of Lebanon, Ohio, and Andrea (Peter) Meuse of Gahanna; great grandchildren, Simon, Theo, and Will Barnaba and Madelyn, Emmy, and Charlotte Meuse; and special nephew, Ron Easter.
In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.
A private graveside service will be scheduled for a later date. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with her husband, James. Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Donations can be made in memory of Nancy and her love of animals, to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC, 20037.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Nancy L. George
