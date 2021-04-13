Nathaniel McCarty, 46 of Wellston, OH passed away at home on Wed., April 7th following a 30-year battle with mental illness and substance abuse issues.

He is survived by his grieving mother, Debra Coyan of McArthur; father Luther McCarty of Jackson; fiancée and caregiver, Tara Kight; and adopted “step-daughter” Jordin Welch, both of Wellston.

Also surviving are his daughter, Caitlin Gilliland of Louisville, KY and “adopted” stepson, Matthew Gilliland of Wellston.

His mothers wishes are for cremation and no memorial service.

Any expression of sympathy can be made in the form of contributions going to the Basset House, P.O. Box 724, Athens, OH 45701, a non-profit substance abuse facility devoted to treating juveniles through early intervention.

Your contribution will be used to provide youth with the daily essentials needed during their six month stay. A specific fund has been set up in Nathaniel's name on behalf of his mother.

Perhaps your donation may assist in saving future lives and sparing so many parents the heartache and agony of losing their child through this epidemic.

The loss of your child is the greatest loss of all.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com

