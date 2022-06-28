McArthur - Norman H. Powell, age 89, of McArthur, Ohio, went home to be the Lord Saturday, June 25, 2022, following a period of declining health.
Born on January 1, 1933, in Coalton, Ohio, Norman was a son of the late Jack and Clara Partlow Powell.
He was a longtime member of Puritan Freewill Baptist Church at Hamden where he served as a trustee and on the advisory board.
Norman will be missed by his wife of 48 years, the former Carrie Holtz Leach who he married on May 18, 1974, his stepdaughters Jeannette Canode of Charleston, SC and Annetta Kay Beabout of Hamden, OH, stepson Dale (Jeanne) Leach of Dover, OH, several step grandchildren Gary (Cassie) Bowden, Brian Bowden, Matthew (Stephanie) Bowden, Rob (Michele) Canode, Janet (Chad) Ward, Bruce (Melissa) Leach, Mark (Abby) Leach, Carrie (Bill) Ruegsegger, Stagerlee (Missy) Beabout, and Katie Perry. In addition, Norman had several step-great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by three brothers, Floyd, Bill, and Jake, his four sisters, Gertrude, Midge, Margie, and Geraldine, his sons Ivan and Kenneth Powell, a stepdaughter Jeannine Bowden, sons-in-law Joe Canode and Allen Beabout, grand-daughter Melissa Gilliland, and grandson Kenneth Powell Jr.
Services will take place at Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home in McArthur, OH. The family will greet guests on Wednesday, June 29th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with funeral services following beginning at 1:00 PM.
Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence by visiting the funeral home website at www.cardaras.com. Norman Powell
