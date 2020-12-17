Ora Faye Barney, 95, of Wilkesville, passed on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. She is now with her husband of 50 years, the late Earl Cleveland Barney. Ora will be standing close to the heavenly Father, waiting for her boys, girls, and grandchildren to come and be with them.
To this couple, Ora and Earl, were born nine children, Karen (Bob) Ervin of Wellston, Shelba Murphy of Wilkesville, Pam East of McArthur, Earl “Ed” (Chris) Barney of Langsville, David Barney of Wellston, Jerry (Anika) Barney of Wilkesville, Mike (Mary Jo) Barney of Allensville, Vicki (Danny) Tripp of Radcliff and Randy Barney of Wilkesville; 33 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Ernest and Rosanna Bowen Perry and husband, Ora was preceded in death by two grandsons, Michael Murphy and Brian Barney; six brothers, Delbert, Leslie, Marion, Manring, Lawrence and Milford Perry and four sisters, Maude Weyand, Redith DePue, Laura McGlaughlin and Evelyn Molihan.
Ora was faithful to her church for many years and was a life member of Black Oak Church and was saved at Bean Hill Church when she was 13 years old. She worked for Community Action in Wellston, for 30 plus years and became a licensed social worker, helping families. After Earls, death, she worked one more year and then retired. Ora made over 100 quilts and gave them to her friends, family and neighbors. She was a beloved neighbor. Ora requests, everyone listen to the Pastor, love one another and she will be waiting for you in heaven.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 21, 2020, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Ed Barney and Pastor Rob Ervin officiating. Interment will be in Bowen Cemetery, Vales Mills. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Ora Barney to Black Oak Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Shelba Murphy, 35591 Perry Ridge Rd., Wilkesville, Ohio 45695.
