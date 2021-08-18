Orville Reed

Palmyra - Orville Kent Reed, 88, of Palmyra, Pennsylvania passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. He was the son of Evelyn Reed and Orville Potts. He is a descendent of Jackson County Ohio pioneer Brice Reed.
He grew up in Wellston, Ohio, and played baseball and football as a member of the Capital Southeastern Ohio All Star Team. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Otterbein College, where he was a football letterman and team captain.
He then taught and coached football, basketball and track at various Ohio high schools, including Lakeside, Willard, Cardington and Clear Fork, and was named Central Ohio Coach of the Year.
He then received a Masters of Arts Degree in Education from Eastern Kentucky University, where he coached defense and kickers for two winning seasons with a first-round NFL draft pick while working on his doctorate.
He then worked as a professor and football, track and field, and cross country coach at Lebanon Valley College where he coached numerous All-Americans. After a distinguished and outstanding 42 year career at LVC, he retired as chairman of the physical education department and was named professor emeritus.
An Army veteran, he is predeceased by his brother, Carlton Eugene Reed of Columbus, Ohio. He is survived by his sister, Gloria Peterson of Springfield, Illinois; his daughter, Tamara Reed and son-in-law Michael Trump of Middletown, Pennsylvania; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and the thousands of student athletes on whose lives he made such a profound impact.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kent's name to, Wellston City Schools Athletic Department Track & Field Fund, C/o Tami Downard, Treasurer, 1 East Broadway, Wellston, OH 45692.
The family has entrusted Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 260 E. Main St. Middletown, Pennsylvania with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent online at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com
