Paul V. Remy, Sr.

Chillicothe - Paul V. Remy, 81, of Chillicothe, passed 4:15 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
He was born January 3, 1941, in Ray, Ohio, to the late R. Edwin and Sara Harper Remy.
Surviving are daughters, Marcia (Ezra) Darnell, of Wellston, Diane (Bill) Sowers, of McArthur and Christy (Terry) Zimmerman, of McArthur; a son, Paul V. Remy, Jr., of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Michael Thompson, Amanda Thompson, Zachary Barnett, Kayleigh Fairchild, Lakin Steele, Alison Sowers, Whitney Barnett, Brandon Darnell, Payton Remy and Alec Zimmerman; 9 great grandchildren; and brothers, Kenny Remy and Junior Remy, both of McArthur. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Paula S. Remy; a brother, Charles Remy; a sister, Thelma Wallace; and twin sister, Pauline Remy.
Paul was the owner and operator of the former Paul’s Motor Sales in Allensville and Chillicothe Ohio. Automobiles were his passions and he spent many years of his life pursuing his passion. Paul enjoyed gardening, spending time with his grandchildren and wheeling n dealing.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday.
