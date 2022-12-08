Peggy Schroeder

McArthur - Peggy Sue Schroeder of McArthur, Ohio entered eternal rest December 3, 2022 at 10:32am at Maple Hills Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, McArthur, Ohio. She had gallantly fought a long battle with the debilitating disease of spinocerebellar ataxia. She was 68.
Peggy was born on September 6, 1954 in Chillicothe, Ohio. Peggy felt so blessed to have four parents: Glenn “John” and Mary (Muntz) Butterbaugh who adopted her at five days old and her biological parents Glenevia (Turner) and Roma Bane. On May 3, 1997, she married Roy E. Schroeder. He was a devoted husband and caregiver, providing care for Peggy at home until challenged by his own health. Peggy attended Southeastern High School. She received her Bachelors in Education degree from Ohio University. She taught several years in the Chillicothe and Unioto school systems before choosing to use her education to assist Veterans. She was employed as a Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist in Psychology Service at the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC). She retired from the VAMC in 2000. Peggy cherished time spent with her family. She had a passion for teaching and the care of animals, especially homeless cats and dogs and those in shelters. She loved the challenge of matching wits with game shows. She was a person of faith and a member of Walnut Grove Church, McArthur, Ohio.
Peggy is survived by her son Christopher (Janda) Eldridge and their children Ava and Gywn of Chillicothe; her stepdaughter Pam (Mark) Krider of Chillicothe; stepdaughter Kathy (Bill) Richardson and their children Emily and Abby of Chillicothe; her sister Karen (Jerry) Johnson of Chillicothe; her sister Leola (Junior) Elder of Chillicothe; and her brother Glenn Bane of Chillicothe. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Joyce (Don) Seymore, and her half-brother Ronald Turner.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Roger Hauck officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olive Cemetery, Allensville, Ohio. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Her selected burial site overlooks her favorite location of the historic Mount Olive Covered Bridge, where she and Roy exchanged their wedding vows.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent in her memory to her favorite charity of the Vinton County Dog Shelter, 31479 State Route 93, McArthur, Ohio 45651.
The family would like to extend a “thank you” to the staffs of Maple Hills and most recently ProMedica Hospice for the wonderful care given to Peggy.
