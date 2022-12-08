Peggy Schroeder

McArthur - Peggy Sue Schroeder of McArthur, Ohio entered eternal rest December 3, 2022 at 10:32am at Maple Hills Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, McArthur, Ohio. She had gallantly fought a long battle with the debilitating disease of spinocerebellar ataxia. She was 68.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments