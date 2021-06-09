Hollywood - Pilar Melissa Graves of Hollywood, CA passed away April 16th, 2020.
Pilar was born on January 20, 1967, in Whittier, CA.
She is survived by her mother Judith Graves of La Mirada CA, her fiancé Greg Fancher of Torrance, CA and many Ohio relatives and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by grandparents John and Iris Swartz of Columbus, OH and Nial and Alice (Crow) Graves of McArthur, OH. Pilar's father Richard L. Graves passed away January 2021.
Pilar enjoyed a special relationship with her grandmother Alice Graves and loved her dearly. Pilar graduated from La Mirada High School and received a bachelor's degree in fine arts from the University of Arizona-Tucson. After graduation, Pilar spent time traveling and continued to study fine art. She worked in galleries in New York and Los Angeles and had a special interest in fine art photography. Pilar "never met a stranger" and enjoyed engaging in conversations about all aspects of life.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, Ohio with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. No visitation will be held.
Condolences and remembrances can be shared at www.cardaras.com Pilar Graves
