Raven Mullins

Ray - Raven Paul Mullins, age 83 of Allensville passed away, June 6, 2021 peacefully at his home.

He was born in Boone county, West Virginia to the late Milton and Lessie Mullins on March 25, 1938. He moved to Albany, Ohio in 1950 with his family. He married on September 6, 1958 to the late Opal Rose Mullins. He retired from Sands Hill Coal in 2000. He was a long-time member of Allensville church of CCCU since 1980 where became the Sunday school superintendent. He honored many dedicated years of service to God and The Allensville CCCU.

His surviving children are Eddie (Martha) Mullins, Mary Lou (Dave) Vickers, Diana Mullins, Patrick Mullins. Surviving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tara (Geoff) Cory, Wyatt, Meghan, Mackenzie, Miranda, Colton, Eric (Maura) Mullins, Owen, Alayna, Kobe, Kelen, Michelle Mapes, Logan, Carson, David (Kahla) Vickers, Dakota, Bentley, Matthew ( Shana) Vickers, Allysa, Addison, Curtis (Andrea) Deck, Temperance, Ezekiel, Jeremy (Tiffany) Deck, Jaymison, Rayven, Aubree, Gabi, Elizabeth (Jacob) Martinez, Wyatt. Surviving Siblings, Dollie Ellis, Lillie Ellis, Maxie (John) Knox, Glennie Hatfield, David (Janice) Mullins, Joe (Sue) Mullins, Margaret (Gail) Christian. And a host of nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his Wife Rose Mullins, Daughter Melinda Mullins, and siblings, Katheryn Quisenberry, Nellie Coleman, Magie Mullins, Odel Mullins, Madeline Houdasheldt, Silas Mullins.

Funeral services will be Saturday June 12 at 12 noon at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home 5258 Washington Road, Albany, Ohio. Pastor Phil Demint will officiate and burial will

be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Raven Mullins

To plant a tree in memory of Raven Mullins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments