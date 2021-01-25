Rhoda Agnes Kokalis, or Aggie, as she was known to her family and friends where she grew up in McArthur, now of Weatherford, Oklahoma, passed away in the early morning of January 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her bedside. She is survived by her sister, Gwen Bolton and family, of Logan, Ohio, and by her husband John Louis Kokalis, and their four children, Cynthia Mills, and husband Kevin, of Weatherford Oklahoma; John Jr., and wife, Whitney, of Fort Worth Texas; Jennifer Morales, and husband David, of Denton Texas; and Paul, and wife, Sybil, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and their families, which include 10 grand-children and 9 great grandchildren.
Aggie was born in a hollow in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, outside of the small town of McArthur, Ohio, on December 23, 1937, in the three-room house built by her father and his brothers. She attended a one-room school her first two years, and graduated from McArthur Highschool in 1955. Shortly after, she married John on June 6th, 1955, whom she had met on a blind-date - and they were married nearly 66 years. More than anything in her life, she loved John, her children and her grandchildren.
During their marriage, John and Agnes traveled extensively, overseas, and in the United States. They tent camped and sailed, exploring the small seaside towns along the Great Lakes in Michigan and Canada, and especially enjoyed getting together with friends and loved family get-togethers. Aggie loved preparing Greek food, reading, gardening and playing bridge with her friends. For Aggie, any occasion was an excuse and an opportunity to gather the family and their friends together, throughout her entire life.
Aggie had a deep and abiding faith in God, as she attended First United Methodist Church, Weatherford, Oklahoma, and was active in the Neonate Class and gardened in the church’s outdoor court. Aggie supported numerous missions over her lifetime, and prepared and served food in the homeless kitchens and shelters in Indianapolis Indiana and Denton Texas, when they lived there. During the 1970’s and 1980’s, Aggie and John sponsored, and became god-parents to three Vietnamese families, helping settle and successfully establish them in the United States.
At this time, and due to the virus, no date has been established for a memorial service for Aggie. However, the Kokalis family wish to express our thanks to the many friends throughout the country, the community, and at First United Methodist Church, Weatherford, who expressed their concern, who prayed daily, and who offered or brought sustenance, for Aggie and the family, during her nearly year-long battle with ovarian cancer.
We also want to extend our appreciation to the staff at Weatherford Regional Hospital, our doctor, Jay Huser, and to the staff at Shepherd Home Care and Hospice, in Clinton, for the exceptional nursing, physical therapy and mental health support they provided, helping us through the entire period – they have become our friends for life. If any wish to offer donations, please consider Weatherford Regional Hospital Cancer Center, Shepherd Home Care and Hospice, in Clinton, and First United Methodist Church, or charities of your choice, in her name.
Aggie would tell you she had a good life. She will be missed by her family, and by all who knew her. May she rest in peace
