La Mirada - Richard "Dick" Lamar Graves, of La Mirada, CA, passed away January 15th, 2021.
Dick was born on August 4, 1937, in McArthur, OH.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Graves, many Ohio relatives, and dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Pilar Graves, Hollywood, CA, and his parents, Nial and Alice (Crow) Graves, McArthur, Ohio.
Dick received a bachelor's degree in Education from the Ohio University and a master's degree in Education from the University of Arizona. His career was devoted to the education of children, and he started his career as a 7th grade/middle school teacher in Los Angeles County. Dick and his wife and daughter Pilar spent many summers coming back to Ohio to visit family and during an extended stay, he was the principal of Allensville Elementary School in Ohio. He advanced in his career teaching educationally handicapped students, he worked in the South Whittier School District office and became the Superintendent of the South Whittier School District elementary and middle schools. In his role as superintendent, he visited every classroom and believed that students should be "exposed to all aspects of learning" including going to a ballgame, visiting a museum or national park, and working hard.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, with Rev. Jim Taylor officiating. No visitation will be held.
Condolences and remembrances can be shared at www.cardaras.com Richard "Dick" Graves
