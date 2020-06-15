Richard Hagerty

CHILLICOTHE — Richard A. “Dick” Hagerty, Sr., 91, of Chillicothe, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home. He was a man with a great faith in God, a deep love for his family and he lived his life as a honorable man.
Dick was born June 19, 1928 in Radcliff, Ohio to the late Andrew Joseph Hagerty and Bessie E. Molihan Hagerty.
He was a Veteran who served 2 years with the United States Navy. Dick attended Rio Grande College and received a Master’s Degree in Education from Ohio University. He was a former school teacher, coach and principal of various schools in Vinton County for several years, and was also the past superintendent of the Ross County Pioneer School. He was especially proud of the new school that was built in the early 1970’s. Dick was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Chillicothe.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Jolley Hagerty, whom he married on June 4, 1949; children, Ron Hagerty (Judy) of Frankfort, Marilyn Hagerty of Chillicothe and Steve Hagerty of Chillicothe; sisters, Dorothy Booth, Margie Taborn and Carolyn Dye; along with 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Dick was especially close to his great-granddaughter, Cadance. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Richard “Dick” Hagerty, Jr. and Thomas “Tom” Hagerty; as well as 1 sister and several brothers.
The family would like to thank the V.A. Hospital of Chillicothe and the National Church Residences Hospice.
Calling hours will be Thursday, June 18, from 6-8 p.m.. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wellston with Father Nic Ventura officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Wellston.
For those attending, we ask that you follow the recommended guidelines for social distancing at this time. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.