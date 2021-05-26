Robert "Bob" Albright

Pataskala - Robert "Bob" Albright, 70, of Pataskala passed away on May 17, 2021. He was born on April 19, 1951 in Vinton County to Rolland and Ruth (Smith) Albright. Bob was preceded in death by his father, brother Mike Albright and nephew Eric Albright. Bob, a Vietnam Army Veteran is survived by his mother, Ruth, wife Kay (Hartsough) Albright, children Kelli Albright and Jessica (Gary) Grzechowiak, grandchildren Bryce, Izabella, Chase, Cassandra, Kyler, Kayla, Lynsi, Alysa, Alynah, great grandchild Aria, brothers Dick (Mary), Butch (Roxanne), Jerry (Debbie) Albright and by sister Linda (Rick) Barker. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in McGee Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to James Cancer Center, 460 W. 10th. Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Robert "Bob" Albright

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Albright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments