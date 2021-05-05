McArthur - Robert "Bob" H. Brotherton Jr., age 84, passed away at home on Saturday, May 1, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born on September 22, 1936, in Spiro, Kentucky, to Robert H. Brotherton Sr. and Elta (McKinney) Brotherton.
Bob was a graduate of Hamden High School, class of 1954 and was a United States Army Veteran during the Korean Conflict, stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He retried from Mead Corporation in Chillicothe. He loved to the travel, especially to the beach and Smoky Mountains.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon K. (Peacock) Brotherton; daughter, Annette (Mark) Thompson of McArthur; son, Scott Brotherton of Mathews, North Carolina; stepdaughter, Anna Marie (Will) Lewis of Jackson; grandchildren, Korey (Julie) Thompson of McArthur, Briana (Kaleb) Bledsoe of Allensville, Sofia and Spencer Brotherton of Mathews, North Carolina; step grandchildren, Sarah and Jenna Lewis of Jackson; great-grandchildren, Kane and Kaden Thompson and Kyler, Kloe and Karter Bledsoe; sister, Rita Wiseman of Hamden as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda; brother, Earl (Dorothy) Jones; sister, Fran (Richard) Bullock and a brother-in-law, Frank Wiseman.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Chaplain Mark Mitera officiating. Interment will be in Hamden Cemetery, Hamden, with military graveside services being conducted by the McArthur VFW Post #5299. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Robert "Bob" Brotherton Jr.
