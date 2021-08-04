Newfane, VT - Robert "Bob" Cray, of Newfane Vermont, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2021. He was born November 29, 1950 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the youngest child of Mildred (Lovell) and Howard Cray.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nadine, children, Randy and Kristina Patten, Ft. Myers, Florida, Retired Warrant Officer, United States Navy, Jason and Christina Cray, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Andrea and Jason Gilpatrick, Fort Branch, Indiana. Grandchildren Bradley Patten, Amber Patten, Katlynn and Erik Tomlinson, Ian Cray, Elisa Moreno, and Nadia Moreno. Great grandchildren, Levi and Brayden Patten, Cole Emery, and Keegan Tomlinson. Sisters Ellen Williams, Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Norma Klepacki of Idaho. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Jeanette Allen and Susanne Osmond, and his brothers Billy and Richard Cray.
Bob loved the outdoors. Bob was passionate about wildlife and preservation of natural habitats. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, most of all deer hunting. Bob had a special bond with wildlife. Deer, wild turkeys and bears came into the yard to graze on special treats he put out for them daily. Bob and Nadine enjoyed watching the wildlife, sitting on the porch in the morning with a cup of coffee. Bob loved to share his expertise and knowledge with anyone. He passed his love for outdoors along to children, grandchildren and many friends. Bob supported wounded and disabled military veterans, inviting them to come hunt in Ohio with him.
Bob never met a stranger he couldn't strike up a conversation with, starting in childhood. If you went to an outdoors event with Bob, you could expect to be there for hours. He found commonality with anyone he met. Bob was a giver. He would help anyone, even a small gesture of a cup of coffee and conversation. He will truly be missed.
Special thank you to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care and staff for their exceptional compassionate care for Bob during his last days on earth. In honor of Bob, donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project: www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org or The Jack Byrne Center.
Robert "Bob" Cray
