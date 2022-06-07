Robert "Bob" Dodrill Sr.

McArthur - Robert Lee "Bob" Dodrill Sr. passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home in McArthur. Born December 16, 1933, to James Garfield Dodrill and Bessie Catherine Phillips in Vinton, Ohio, Gallia County. Bob was the youngest of ten children and always said "mom and dad kept having kids until they got to me; and then they realized they finally got what they wanted."
He was an entrepreneur from the beginning and always the preeminent salesman. Although he had no formal education, he shared great wisdom with anyone that would listen. He would readily tell you that what he knew he learned from the "school of hard knocks". He was a successful businessman and provided well for his family. In referring to his marriage and his family he was fond of saying, "if I were any happier, I would have to be twins".
He served the community of McArthur in many ways through civic organizations, but most importantly as mayor of McArthur for 16 years and president of McArthur Village Council for many more years. One of his great loves was to play Santa Claus for the entire community each year. Bob proudly served his country as a member of the Army during the Korean War and was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was a member of the Delta Masonic Lodge #207 F&AM in McArthur.
He is survived by his loving wife Clara Jane (Crow) Dodrill. On June 15th of this year, they were to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. The kind of love they shared was very special. He would wake each morning and sing to her about his love for her. He is also survived by children, Robert L. (Bobby) Dodrill, Jr. (Tara) of McArthur, Brenda L. Rinehart of Dublin, Rebecca L. Walton of Hamden, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by daughter Brooksann Clancy in addition to his parents, brothers and sisters he was also preceded in death by a special nephew James Garfield Dodrill. His sense of humor and great stories will be missed but the legacy of his life lives on in those who knew and loved him.
Private services will be held with Elder Chuck Fri officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur. Burial will be in Elk Cemetery, McArthur, at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Robert Lee "Bob" Dodrill Sr., to the charity of your choice.
