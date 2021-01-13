Bob was born in Coalton, OH on September 30, 1949, the son of the late Charles and Eleanor Milliken. Bob was a lifelong musician. He played everything by ear from Beethoven to Garth Brooks and hymns to classic rock. Bob spent his retirement playing at various nursing homes and assisted living facilities from Alabama to Ohio, and everywhere in between. He donated his time playing at the VA veteran’s home and other nursing homes. Bob brought joy to the residents and staff at The Waters by fulfilling their musical requests across all genres. He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and collecting baseball cards. Bob was a baseball encyclopedia and knew everything about his favorite team. He was a loving and devoted father, Boppa, brother, and fiancé.
In addition to his parents, Robert is also preceded in death by three brothers, Mark Milliken, Dean Milliken, and Dale Milliken. He is survived by one son, Tyler Milliken (Michelle); one daughter, Holli Parks (Jonathan); fiancé, Carolyn Eastes; two brothers, Ronald “Ron” Milliken and Charles Milliken; four sisters, Shiela Klung, Bretta Campbell, Renee Gifford, and Trina Martin; five grandchildren, Colton Parks, Ellasyn “Ella Claire” Parks, Oliver Parks, Aubrey Milliken, and Olivia Milliken.
Funeral services for Mr. Robert “Bob” Milliken, age 71, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Milliken passed from this life on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at The Waters of Winchester in Winchester, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Bob’s name to Lewy Body Dementia Association, LBDA 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, or www.LBDA.org
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Milliken family.
You may sign the online guestbook at “http://www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com” www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
