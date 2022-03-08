South Bloomingville - Robert Daniel Davidson, 65, of South Bloomingville, passed away on Feb. 27, 2022. He was born in McArthur, Ohio to his parents Paul and Duddie (Waldron) Davidson on Nov. 23, 1956. Bob was a graduate of the class of '74 from Vinton County High School and was a life-long supporter of Vinton County athletics. Bob was a member of Local 18 Ohio Operating Engineers who will be remembered as a hard worker with a dry sense of humor and a quick wit. He volunteered with and monitored apprentices with Habitat for Humanity, enjoyed traveling the western United States, and most importantly loved being a grandpa. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Davidson. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his children Sarah (Joshua) Driesbach and Samuel (Hannah) Davidson; grandchildren Emelia and Everett Driesbach; siblings Ann Davidson (David Watts), Stephen (Cheryl) Davidson, Evelyn Davidson, Jean (Gary) Harkless and William Davidson; many nieces and nephews; as well as many friends and extended family. Bob's family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 E. Main Street, Circleville. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory can be made to Habitat for Humanity of SE Ohio, 14440 St. Rt. 13, Millfield, OH 45761 or to Vinton County Athletics, 63910 US Highway 50, McArthur, OH 45601. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Bob's family. Robert Davidson
