Chauncey - Robert "Bob" Dye, 61 of Chauncey passed away Thursday May 19, 2022, at Doctor's West Hospital, Columbus. Born January 27, 1961, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, he was the son of the late Willis E. and Donna L. Hale Dye. Bob was a landscaper and wasn't happy unless he was working. He also enjoyed music and sports.

He is survived by his son, Eli Mayles; a grandson, Bryson Carrier; brothers, Jim, Bill, and Russell (Sherrill) Dye; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, John and Cindy Campbell.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by twin brothers, Matthew and Mark Dye.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday June 3, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Campbell officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery in Ray, Ohio. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Robert Dye

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Dye as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments