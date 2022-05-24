Chauncey - Robert "Bob" Dye, 61 of Chauncey passed away Thursday May 19, 2022, at Doctor's West Hospital, Columbus. Born January 27, 1961, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, he was the son of the late Willis E. and Donna L. Hale Dye. Bob was a landscaper and wasn't happy unless he was working. He also enjoyed music and sports.
He is survived by his son, Eli Mayles; a grandson, Bryson Carrier; brothers, Jim, Bill, and Russell (Sherrill) Dye; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, John and Cindy Campbell.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by twin brothers, Matthew and Mark Dye.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday June 3, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Campbell officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 6 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place at a later date in the Fairview Cemetery in Ray, Ohio. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Robert Dye
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.