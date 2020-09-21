HAMDEN — Robert John “Bob” Sanecki, 71, of Hamden, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his home. He was born on Dec. 18, 1948, son of the late Thaddeus and Mary Ann (Korbus) Sanecki. When able, Bob attended the Renovate Life Church of God in McArthur. While his health kept him from being there physically, he was a faithful viewer of the online live stream. He enjoyed working on cars and playing on the computer. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his family: wife, Leona; step daughters, Michaelina Woodson and Angela (Micheal) Mink; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four brothers, Michael (Donna), James (Amy), Paul (Kathi), and Thomas Sanecki; two sisters, Therese Witham and Margaret (Pete) Smith; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Bob’s wishes his body will be cremated. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Please visit www.rmwilliamsfuneralservice.com to leave a message of comfort, encouragement, or condolence to the family.
R.M. Williams Funeral Service, Wellston, is honored to care for the Sanecki Family.
