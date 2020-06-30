COLUMBUS — Robin Jay Barney, 48, of Creola, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was born February 16, 1972 in Fayette County, Ohio, son of Roger D. Barney of Creola and Sally Armentrout Palmore of Columbus. Robin was married to Maureen Spaniol Barney of Mt. Sterling, who survives.
In addition to his parents and wife, he is survived by his sons, Zach (Sylvee Duff) Barney of Greenfield and Drake Barney of South Salem; daughter, Madison Barney of Mt. Sterling; stepson, Dustin Cope of Darbyville; grandchild, Remington Barney; stepmother, Betty Barney of Creola; stepfather, Tim Palmore of Columbus; half-sisters, Tara Mitchell of McArthur and Heidi Stone of Mt. Sterling and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, on Friday, from 5-7 p.m. Cremation will follow the visitation.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.