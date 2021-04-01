Ronald E. Vaughan, age 82, of Gahanna, Ohio, formerly of Greenfield, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 with his family by his side.
He was born on June 14, 1938 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, the son of David and Orb (Prater) Vaughan.
After graduating from Prestonsburg High School, Ron enlisted in the Air Force and served four years, including a three-year tour in Germany. Following his military service, he earned his B.A. at Morehead State University, an M.Ed. at Xavier University, and a Doctorate of Education at West Virginia University.
Ron dedicated his career to public school education. His first teaching job was in Greenfield, Ohio where years later he would return as superintendent. Ron met his wife Marlise in Bellbrook, Ohio where they were both elementary school teachers. Ron and Marlise married on February 13, 1965 and were married for 56 years.
Ron continued working as a teacher and in various administrative positions in Greene and Vinton counties before returning to Greenfield as superintendent in 1980. His tenure included successful initiatives such as reinvigorated music and fine arts programs, construction of a new vocational building, and extensive facility restoration. After retiring in 1988, Ron continued working in administrative roles in Fayette, Ross, and Highland counties. Ron was recognized as Superintendent Emeritus of Greenfield Public Schools.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Greenfield, where he served as an elder. Ron was a member of Rotary, Twentieth Century Club, and served on the Greenfield Area Medical Center Hospital Board.
Ron is survived by his wife, Marlise (Harner) Vaughan; one son, Brad (Allison) Vaughan of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Caroline (Douglas) Meeks of Bexley, Ohio, Susan (Adam) Sims of Fredericksburg, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Nora, David, Josh, Libby, Ella, Beatrice, Parker, Brooke and Connor; one brother, Joe (Betty) Vaughan of Lexington, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; two sisters in-law, Pat Vaughan of North Carolina and Betty Vaughan of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Luke and John Vaughan; and both parents.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to the Greenfield McClain Scholarship Fund at 200 N. Fifth Street, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com
