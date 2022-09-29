Ronald Rhodes

McArthur - Ronald Lee Rhodes, "Iron Man", 73, of McArthur, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born June 26, 1949, in McArthur, the son of the late Roy James and Betty Rose (Bell) Rhodes. Ron was married to Dorothy "Dottie" (Erickson) Rhodes who survives.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Rhodes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

