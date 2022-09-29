Ronald Rhodes

McArthur - Ronald Lee Rhodes, "Iron Man", 73, of McArthur, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born June 26, 1949, in McArthur, the son of the late Roy James and Betty Rose (Bell) Rhodes. Ron was married to Dorothy "Dottie" (Erickson) Rhodes who survives.
Ron was an Allensville High School graduate and he served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Conie Construction for 25 years. Ron loved to spend time with his family and he enjoyed mushroom hunting. One of Ron's greatest passions was mowing grass, including his children's and neighbors' lawns, just because he loved to be out on his mower.
In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his daughters, Tina Brown of Chillicothe, Dustie (Jason) Justice of Wellston, Megan Erickson of Lancaster, and Kimberly (Mike) Andrews of Albany; son, Quintin (Kayla Cantrell) Rhodes of Hamden; grandchildren, Kristin, Nathan, Joshua, Ashley, Kyle, Malachi, Madalyn, Savannah, Koleton, Landon, Layton, and Mogley; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Larry (Anita) Rhodes of Chillicothe; sisters, Carol (Gary) Hill of Londonderry, Rita (Scott) Waldron of Chillicothe, and Cheryl (Rick) Popp of Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David "Buck" Rhodes.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, October 10, 2022, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, with Ray Showers officiating. Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home.
