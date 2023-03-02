South Bloomingville - Ruth Frances Smith Albright, 98, formerly of South Bloomingville, Ohio died peacefully Sunday, February 26, 2023, after a long life well-lived. Ruth was born on November 17, 1924 to Shirley and Bertha (Truex) Smith in Hocking County, Ohio. Ruth married Rolland M. "Johnny" Albright on February 10, 1945, in San Diego, California. After Johnny was discharged from the Marine Corps, they made their home on a small farm in Eagle Township, Vinton County, Ohio, where they raised their six children and where ruth continued to live after she lost Johnny to cancer in January, 1979. Besides her husband and parents, Ruth was predeceased by two sons, Michael Albright and Robert Albright; one grandson, Eric Albright; three sisters, Bernice Clary, Mary Clary and Betty Fausnaugh; two brothers, Emmitt Smith and Archie Smith; and a dear sister-in-law, Bernice Albright Mahoney. Surviving are sons, Richard (Mary) Albright and Jerry (Deborah) Albright of South Bloomingville, Ohio, son, John (Roxanne) Albright of Hixson, Tennessee, daughter, Linda (Richard) Barker of Ray, Ohio, daughter-in-law Irene (Kay) Albright of Pataskala, Ohio; and sister, Ruby Arledge of Beavercreek, Ohio. Also surviving are many well-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. Ruth had a small home but also possessed a large and loving heart. Her home was the gathering place for the family and the scene of thousands of Sunday dinners, holidays and birthday parties where everyone was always welcomed with a smile. Ruth took great pride and joy in her family, and she was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in McGee Cemetery. Visitation will be held in Laurelville on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Ruth Albright
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Albright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.